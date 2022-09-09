 
Friday Sep 09 2022
Putin sends open condolences to King Charles: 'Queen was loved and respected'

Friday Sep 09, 2022

King Charles as received personal condolence from Russian President Vladimir Putin on passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Your Majesty, Please accept our deepest condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II," said Putin in an open letter published on the Kremlin website.

"The most important events in the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked with the name of Her Majesty.

“For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage.

"I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss.

“I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the members of the royal family and all the people of Great Britain. Sincerely, Vladimir Putin."

Putin has currently waged war in Ukraine, an action Britishi monarchy has vehemently discouraged.

