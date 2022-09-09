Heavens open gates for Queen, breathtaking rainbow shines over Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II received a special tribute from nature upon her passing.



The 96-year-old monarch, who died peacefully in Scotland, seemingly opened up gates to heaven in Buckingham Palace, according to the royal admirers.

The Palace witnessed a double rainbow over it moments after the Queen left for her heavenly abode.

In a statement earlier today, Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the statement added.