Friday Sep 09 2022
Prince William was 'too late', Queen had passed before family reached Balmoral

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Prince William and his uncles were not with the Queen during her final moments.

The Duke of Cambridge, uncles Prince Andrew and Edward landed in Aberdeen at at 3.50 pm. The group later arrived at Balmoral castle to see the deceased monarch at 5.00 pm.

It is reported that British Prime Minister Liz Truss received the news of the death of the Queen at 4.30 pm

Buckingham Palace announced the death of the Queen after 6.30pm.

It read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The Queen was 96 at the time of her passing.

