Prince Charles removed from ‘Line of Succession’ list after Queen’s death?

The British Royal Family’s website has completely changed the line of succession on their website, and fans are shocked over the updated titles.

The updated list features Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge at the forefront whereas Prince George follows him swiftly right below.

They are complemented by Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, following which comes the Duke of Sussex and his children, Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Top 10 closes off with a mention of the currently infamous Duke of York, Princess Beatrice, Mrs Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Miss Sienna Mapelli Mozzi.





Check out the 23 other family members, in the direct line of succession;







1. The Duke of Cambridge

2. Prince George of Cambridge

3. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

4. Prince Louis of Cambridge

5. The Duke of Sussex

6. Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

7. Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor

8. The Duke of York

9. Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

10. Miss Sienna Mapelli Mozzi

11. Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank

12. Master August Brooksbank

13. The Earl of Wessex

14. Viscount Severn

15. The Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor

16. The Princess Royal

17. Mr. Peter Phillips

18. Miss Savannah Phillips

19. Miss Isla Phillips

20. Mrs. Michael Tindall

21. Miss Mia Tindall

22. Miss Lena Tindall

23. Master Lucas Tindall