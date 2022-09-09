Bank of England reveals how King Charles notes will replace Queen

The Bank of England has revealed the steps it will take to replace Queen notes with King Charles' photo.

While the official announcement over the plan will drop after 10 days of the monarch's death, it is expected that the current notes will continue to be legal tender.

Later, the Royal Mint advisory committee will send recommendations for the new coins in order to get approval or the royal family.



The final design choice will then be approved by Chancellor and Charles.

Governor Andrew Bailey said: “It was with profound sadness that I learned of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.



"On behalf of everyone at the Bank I would like to pass on my deepest condolences to the Royal Family.

"For most of us, she is the only head of state we have ever known, and will be remembered as an inspirational figure for our country and the Commonwealth.”

New currency will distribute across the nation while the old one will be functional until worn out.