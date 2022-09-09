Princess Diaries star Julie Andrews pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Julie Andrews paid her heartwarming tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after she passed away “peacefully” at Balmoral in Scotland on September 8.



According to E! News, The Princess Diaries star, who played the fictional queen in the movie, issued a heartfelt statement where she mourned the demise of her “beloved Queen”.

“A page in history has turned today. Along with millions of others, I mourn the passing of our beloved Queen Elizabeth II,” it read.

The Sound of Music actress commented that she felt like she lost a “friend” in her statement.

“It feels as though we lost a friend: a dedicated Monarch who inspired all of us with her love, wisdom and grace,” she stated.

Julie concluded, “May we honour her by holding to the standards she set for herself and her nation.”

Earlier, the actress paid her respects to the late Queen during the platinum jubilee celebrations in June this year, which reportedly marked the British monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

The outlet also reported that the deceased Queen appointed the actress “a dame for services in the performing arts” in 2000.