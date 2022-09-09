 
entertainment
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diaries star Julie Andrews pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Princess Diaries star Julie Andrews pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Diaries star Julie Andrews pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Julie Andrews paid her heartwarming tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after she passed away “peacefully” at Balmoral in Scotland on September 8.

According to E! News, The Princess Diaries star, who played the fictional queen in the movie, issued a heartfelt statement where she mourned the demise of her “beloved Queen”.

“A page in history has turned today. Along with millions of others, I mourn the passing of our beloved Queen Elizabeth II,” it read.

The Sound of Music actress commented that she felt like she lost a “friend” in her statement.

“It feels as though we lost a friend: a dedicated Monarch who inspired all of us with her love, wisdom and grace,” she stated.

Julie concluded, “May we honour her by holding to the standards she set for herself and her nation.”

Earlier, the actress paid her respects to the late Queen during the platinum jubilee celebrations in June this year, which reportedly marked the British monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

The outlet also reported that the deceased Queen appointed the actress “a dame for services in the performing arts” in 2000.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth’s cause of death exposed

Queen Elizabeth’s cause of death exposed
David Beckham ‘devastated’ as he mourns Queen Elizabeth II death: ‘She inspired us’

David Beckham ‘devastated’ as he mourns Queen Elizabeth II death: ‘She inspired us’
King Charles is 'mourning', will 'not take the crown': History Expert

King Charles is 'mourning', will 'not take the crown': History Expert
Britney Spears doesn’t believe her relationship with sons can be fixed: Insider

Britney Spears doesn’t believe her relationship with sons can be fixed: Insider
Piers Morgan lashes out at 'vile' hater ridiculing the Queen: 'Disgusting'

Piers Morgan lashes out at 'vile' hater ridiculing the Queen: 'Disgusting'
Where Meghan Markle ‘fits’ into King Charles’ monarchy? Archie, Lilibet ‘walking tight rope’

Where Meghan Markle ‘fits’ into King Charles’ monarchy? Archie, Lilibet ‘walking tight rope’
Malala Yousafzai reminisces about meeting Queen Elizabeth II

Malala Yousafzai reminisces about meeting Queen Elizabeth II
Bank of England reveals how King Charles notes will replace Queen

Bank of England reveals how King Charles notes will replace Queen
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Archewell website

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Archewell website

Latest

view all