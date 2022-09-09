 
entertainment
David Beckham ‘devastated’ as he mourns Queen Elizabeth II death: ‘She inspired us’

David Beckham honoured Queen Elizabeth II with a heartwarming tribute following her death at the age 96 after serving Britain for 70 years.

The Buckingham Palace announced the heartbreaking news on September 8th leaving millions grieving the loss of the longest-reigning monarch in history.

The former legendary footballer paid his respects to late Queen in an Instagram post, writing, “I’m truly saddened by the death of Her Majesty, The Queen.”

“What an outpouring of love and respect we saw for the Platinum Jubilee for her life of service. How devastated we all feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world.

“How much she inspired us with her leadership. How she comforted us when times were tough. Until her last days she served her country with dignity and grace,” he added.

“This year she would have known how loved she was,” Beckham penned as he conveyed his “thoughts and prayers” to the Royal Family.

The Queen died “peacefully” at Balmoral Castle, as per the official announcement, where her sons, daughters, grandchildren and in-laws were present before her death.

