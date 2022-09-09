Queen Elizabeth II demise: Reaction from Bollywood celebrities on social media

Queen Elizabeth II’s recent death news has shocked the people around the world. She passed away “peacefully” at Balmoral in Scotland on September 8. The official announcement was made by the Buckingham Palace as they shared the statement from the King Charles III in honour of her “beloved mother”.



Following her demise, world leaders and celebrities from across the world began pouring in their tributes.

Speaking of which, Bollywood celebrities also mourned the loss of long-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II on social media.

On Thursday, Kareena Kapoor Khan turned to Instagram and shared a photo of a young Queen with a heart-shaped emoticon.

The Zero star Anushka Sharma also put up the photo of British monarch and wrote, “Rest in Grace”.

Shilpa Shetty, who spend few years in London, shared a throwback image from her meeting with the late Queen.

She captioned it, “What an incredibly inspiring journey your life had been! It was an honour to have been in such august company. Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth II.”

A few celebs such as Sushmita Sen and Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and react to Queen’s death.

The former Miss Universe shared a photo of her and wrote, “What an incredible & truly celebrated life!!! She loved colors & lived every shade of it, in a single lifetime…The very embodiment of QUEEN!!!”

Deshmukh retweeted a video footage of the Queen’s legacy shared by BBC News.

“End of an era!! Through the toughest times she never let go of her dignity. Today is indeed a sad day, condolences to the family and the people of UK,” he said.

Besides, Anil Kapoor, Geeta Basra and other television celebs also offered their condolences on their social media handles.