Queen Elizabeth II ‘always brought sense of comfort, peace’: Khloe Kardashian

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II has left millions around the world devastated and sad as heartwarming tributes for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch pours in.

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian also conveyed her respects and condolences to the British Royal family while mourning the loss of the Queen.

Taking to Instagram story, The Kardashians star penned a heartwarming note for the late monarch, who served Britain for 70 long years.

“Today the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II. A sad day for the United Kingdom, the commonwealth, and the world,” she began.

"All of us should admire the Queen's exemplary sense of duty and her commitment to her people. Such an incredible woman and an inspiration to us all,” Khloe added.

“She will always be remembered as someone who lead with dignity, grace and nobility over her 70 years as Queen.

The Good American founder wrote that while there is “so much change in the world,” the Queen as a “constant presence” to her “always brought a sense of comfort and peace.”

"She truly graced the world and there will never be another like her," Khloe shared before paying her condolences to the Queen’s family.

Before concluding, the star added, "God bless the Queen and may she Rest In Peace. She is with her Prince now."

Khloe dropped multiple posts in her stories honouring the Queen, who passed away at age 96 on September 8th 2022, confirmed the Buckingham Palace.

The Queen died “peacefully” at Balmoral Castle, as per the official announcement, where her sons, daughters, grandchildren and in-laws were present before her death.





