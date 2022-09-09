 
entertainment
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Princess Diana: ‘She's evil!'

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Princess Diana: ‘Shes evil!
Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Princess Diana: ‘She's evil!'

Fans across social media have taken Queen Elizabeth’s death announcement into comparisons with Princess Diana, and have even commented on their relationship, earthside.

While some paid tribute and showcased their sorrow, fans of the former Princess of Wales, Diana turned to Twitter to reference some earlier conversations between the monarch and her, then, daughter-in-law.

One began by pointing out, “Y'all keep saying when Princess Diana see the Queen, they not in the same place baby. Put that down.”

“that evil [expletive] is playing flaming double dutch with Satan right now, she's HANDLED. he been WAITING for her.” (sic)

Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Princess Diana: ‘Shes evil!

Others pointed towards her ‘aversion’ to Princess Diana’s work with AIDS relief and referenced her speech, saying, “During the 1980s, the queen tried to stop Princess Diana's work in HIV advocacy, telling her to do something ‘more pleasant.’”

“But Diana ignored her, instead using her platform to tackle stigma and offer comfort to terrified people sick with what was then a terminal illness.”

Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Princess Diana: ‘Shes evil!

Check out some of the most popular threads at the moment;

 


More From Entertainment:

Cristiano Ronaldo pays heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death: ‘Prayers With Royal Family’

Cristiano Ronaldo pays heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death: ‘Prayers With Royal Family’
Why Balmoral was significant place for Queen Elizabeth’s death?

Why Balmoral was significant place for Queen Elizabeth’s death?
Jamie Campbell Bower reveals how he ruined his Harry Porter audition

Jamie Campbell Bower reveals how he ruined his Harry Porter audition
Olivia Wilde dismisses rumours that she left ex-fiancé for beau Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde dismisses rumours that she left ex-fiancé for beau Harry Styles

Kate Middleton accused of ‘enjoying’ growing backlash against Meghan Markle, sources

Kate Middleton accused of ‘enjoying’ growing backlash against Meghan Markle, sources
Britney Spears ‘upset’ with Jayden over tell-all interview but thankful Sean didn’t speak out

Britney Spears ‘upset’ with Jayden over tell-all interview but thankful Sean didn’t speak out
King Charles will be officially proclaimed monarch on Saturday

King Charles will be officially proclaimed monarch on Saturday
Kim Kardashian reveals why she decided to pursue legal career

Kim Kardashian reveals why she decided to pursue legal career
Ana de Armas moves to tears as Adrien Brody praises her ‘performance’ in Blonde

Ana de Armas moves to tears as Adrien Brody praises her ‘performance’ in Blonde
UK national anthem changed to ‘God save the King’ as Charles ascends throne

UK national anthem changed to ‘God save the King’ as Charles ascends throne
King Charles set to give landmark speech upon Queen Elizabeth’s death

King Charles set to give landmark speech upon Queen Elizabeth’s death
King Charles to ‘permanently’ exile Prince Andrew Queen’s death?

King Charles to ‘permanently’ exile Prince Andrew Queen’s death?

Latest

view all