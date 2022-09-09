Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘rejecting’ King Charles III’s pleas?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly rejected King Charles’ pleas to reconnect and rebuild bonds.

An inside source close to the Palace revealed this news in a candid chat with The Mirror.

The insider began by noting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s refusal to ‘patch things up’ with King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth, before the monarch’s passing.

The insider started off by dishing over the olive branch the Sussexes completely ‘refused’ and was also quoted saying, “He [Charles] hasn’t wavered, despite the attacks which seem to be coming with increased vigour.”

The source also recounted King Charles’ invitation and claimed, “The [former] Prince of Wales reiterated his invitation for Harry and Meghan, and the whole family if they wished, to come and stay with him this summer while he is at his home on the Balmoral estate.”

“He [Charles] thought it might be a good opportunity for everyone to take stock and relax, but the invitation was declined, as it has been before.”

This comes shortly after Piers Morgan attacked Meghan Markle for allegedly trying to ‘egg on’ Prince Harry against his father, the King.

"I hope he can reconcile his sons, I hope Meghan Markle will back off the rails now and give them some time and space for Charles to be a king and to grow as a king