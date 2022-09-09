 
Friday Sep 09 2022
Angelina Jolie provided the ‘worldwide scoop’ of her affair with Brad Pitt to media?

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Angelina Jolie was the one who provided the evidence of her affair with Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt to media back in 2005 when he was still married to Jennifer Aniston.

The co-founder of Rolling Stone magazine, Jann Wenner, has revealed in his memoir titled Like A Rolling Stone, that the Maleficent actor tipped a photographer of her headline making romance with Pitt.

Wenner claimed that Jolie helped set up the famous pictures of herself with the Bullet Train star walking on the beach that introduced the world to the former lovebird’s affair.

The pictures, which came amid rumours that Pitt and Jolie were dating after meeting on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith, featured the duo with Jolie’s adopted son Maddox, who was later adopted by Pitt as well.

At the time when the photos of Brangelina were leaked by Us Weekly (previously owned by Wenner) in May 2005, Pitt’s divorce with the Friends alum was not finalized but they had already parted ways.

“We got the photo, we got the proof, we had the worldwide scoop, the debut of Brangelina. The tipster was Angelina,” magazine magnate wrote as per Page Six.

Wenner went on to claim that the photographer who took the pictures was given all the details where the soon-to-be-power couple of Hollywood would be staying, including the time they would take a walk on the beach.

Despite the leaked photos, Jolie and Pitt did not publically disclose their romance until the Fight Club actor’s divorce was finalized with Aniston in October that year.

The Eternals announced she was expecting her first child with Pitt in 2006 hence confirming her relationship with the handsome hunk.

