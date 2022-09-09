Fawad Khan's upcoming film 'Money Back Guarantee' drops teaser

Fawad Khan's film 'Money Back Guarantee' is set to release next year

The teaser for Fawad Khan and Wasim Akram's Money Back Guarantee was released on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Both Wasim and Fawad revealed the news on their Instagram handles, with the caption: "Get ready to witness an action comedy thriller, Money Back Guarantee, a film by Faisal Qureshi."

They also shared the names of the actors who will be featuring in the film.

Money Back Guarantee cast list:

Fawad Khan

Wasim Akram

Shaniera Akram

Mikaal Zulfiqar

Ayesha Omar

Javed Sheikh

Jan Rambo

Gohar Rasheed

Hina Dilpazeer

Shayan Khan

Kiran Malik

Ali Safina

Marhoom Ahmed Bilal

Adnan Jaffer

Shafaat Ali

Aqdas Waseem

Check out the teaser:

A few days back, Fawad revealed the official poster of the film on his Instagram as well.

Money Back Guarantee is a Faisal Qureshi directorial which is set to hit the big screen on April 21, 2023.

