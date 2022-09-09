 
Fawad Khan's upcoming film 'Money Back Guarantee' drops teaser

Fawad Khans film Money Back Guarantee is set to release next year
Fawad Khan's film 'Money Back Guarantee' is set to release next year

The teaser for Fawad Khan and Wasim Akram's Money Back Guarantee was released on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Both Wasim and Fawad revealed the news on their Instagram handles, with the caption: "Get ready to witness an action comedy thriller, Money Back Guarantee, a film by Faisal Qureshi."

They also shared the names of the actors who will be featuring in the film. 

Money Back Guarantee cast list:

  • Fawad Khan
  • Wasim Akram
  • Shaniera Akram
  • Mikaal Zulfiqar
  • Ayesha Omar
  • Javed Sheikh
  • Jan Rambo
  • Gohar Rasheed
  • Hina Dilpazeer
  • Shayan Khan
  • Kiran Malik
  • Ali Safina
  • Marhoom Ahmed Bilal
  • Adnan Jaffer
  • Shafaat Ali
  • Aqdas Waseem

Check out the teaser:

A few days back, Fawad revealed the official poster of the film on his Instagram as well.

Money Back Guarantee is a Faisal Qureshi directorial which is set to hit the big screen on April 21, 2023. 

