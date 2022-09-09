Will Prince William be the next Prince of Wales? Details

 
Friday Sep 09 2022
Will Prince William be the next Prince of Wales?

Prince William may now officially be the heir to the British throne after his father Charles became the King upon Queen Elizabeth’s death, but it remains undecided whether he will be styled as the Prince of Wales after his dad.

As the direct heir to the throne, Prince William is now not just the Duke of Cambridge, but has also inherited the Duchy of Cornwall from his father, now the monarch.

Will Charles transfer his Prince of Wales title to William?

However, William has not inherited the coveted Prince of Wales title from King Charles, which means that he remains the Duke as of now, until Charles decides to confer him with the Prince of Wales title officially.

Apart from Prince William gaining one more royal title, Charles’ wife Camilla is also now the Queen Consort.

