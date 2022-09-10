 
Saturday Sep 10 2022
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner not 'ready to share' son name, boyfriend changes moniker every day

Web Desk

Saturday Sep 10, 2022

Kylie Jenner is waiting for the right time before she decided to spill her baby boy's name.

Speaking to James Corden on “The Late Late Show” this Thursday, the 25-year-old makeup mogul admitted that she has not “officially, legally changed the name.”

Kylie earlier announced that she had named her son Wolf Webster.

Kylie later told Corden: “His name is still Wolf, his passport is Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting and simmering. We don’t call him Wolf.”

The mother-of-two added that she is “ready to share yet” because they are still changing names to see what fits.

She also added how Scott often thinks of “cool” and keeps them changing "again.”

Kylie Jenner welcomed her son with boyfriend Travis Scott in February. The couple also shares daughter Stormi.

