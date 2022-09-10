 
Prince Harry has to bow to Queen Consort Camilla as 'protocol changes'

Prince Harry is to come to terms with step-mother Camilla Parker replacing his mummy Princess Diana.

Camilla is declared Queen Consort to King Charles III. With her new role, all the members of the royal family are required to curtsy her, including Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex, who often has his differences with Camilla, will now have to pay her regards every time they meet.

One well-placed palace source told Page Six: “The personal impact is likely the protocol changes that roll into action almost immediately.

“The family will now have to bow or curtsy to King Charles and Queen [Consort] Camilla.”

Meanwhile, royal editor Joe Little added: “It would be the protocol to bow to the new king and Queen."

“Whether that happened under such circumstances [on Thursday or Friday morning] is debatable, but any time the royal family meets the new king and queen, the done thing would be to bow or curtsy to them," he added.

King Charles declared Camilla his Queen Consort in his first speech on Friday.

"I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla. In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort," he said through Buckingham Palace. "I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much."

