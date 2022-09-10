'Graceful' Kate Middleton rightfully gets Princess of Wales title: 'No one is more deserving'

Kate Middleton is branded the perfect fit for Princess of Wales title.

The Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William were bestowed their monikers by King Charles III in his first address as the monarch to the nation.

"What a beautiful speech," expert Kinsey Schofield said.



"You could sense not only his affection for William but for his wife, the Princess of Wales.

"No one is more deserving of the title than Kate Middleton: the definition of grace and perseverance."

"You can see a man mourning the loss of his mother while he accepts his new responsibilities as a beacon. He didn’t have to tell us that he was proud of his mother, although he did! Because you could see it in his face and hear it in his voice. This is a man with a soft heart."



Charles, in his speech, spoke about the new responsibilities of William and Kate.

"As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me," he began



"He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades.

"Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.

"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given," Charles concluded.