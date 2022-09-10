New York Times thrashes Queen over 'crimes committed in her name'

Late Queen Elizabeth II is gaining public support after an American magazine brutally thrashes her reign.



The New York Times wrote an elaborate op-ed on the former monarch, noting how the 96-year-old “helped obscure a bloody history of decolonisation”.



Writer by Maya Jasanoff from Harvard University declared people “may never learn what the Queen did or didn’t know about the crimes committed in her name”.

She addded: “By design as much as by the accident of her long life, her presence as head of state and head of the Commonwealth, an association of Britain and its former colonies, put a stolid traditionalist front over decades of violent upheaval.

“As such, the Queen helped obscure a bloody history of decolonisation whose proportions and legacies have yet to be adequately acknowledged," Ms Jasanoff continued.



Responding to the article, head of Google UK publishing David McMurtrie noted: “Totally inappropriate to publish this today, we should be mourning the passing of a great Monarch, cultural icon and one of the most amazing women who ever lived

“The Queen has barely been announced dead and already the New York Times publishes this piece reminding: ‘The queen helped obscure a bloody history of decolonization whose proportions and legacies have yet to be adequately acknowledged.’ I mean, maybe wait 24 hours?” said Emily Sheffield from Evening Standard.