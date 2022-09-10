 
Ryan Reynolds makes Blake Lively blush in throwback video: Watch

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are the IT couple of Hollywood and their love story will make you swoon.

The couple met on the set of Green Lantern, and a decade later, they are married with three adorable daughters. And to this day, sparks seems to fly for the duo.

A video of the couple have cropped up which is an interview that they did in 2011 for the movie Green Lantern. In the video, the Deadpool star is gushing about his co-star and how she was able to mesmerise everyone on set with her energy and baked goods. The Shallow star in return seems to be blushing furiously at the compliments.


Recently the couple was also seen leaving the Tribeca Film Festival, looking absolutely smitten, which they attended to support Blake’s friend Taylor Swift for her panel for All Too Well: The Short Film. Dressed in casual chic, the IT couple was spotted leaving hand-in-hand.

The couple tied the knot on September 9th, 2012, Ryan and Blake tied the knot at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. They share daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

