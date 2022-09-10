Camilla’s frank response to fan about being Queen Consort

Queen Consort Camilla had a frank interaction with a fan as she joined King Charles III who greeted crowds outside Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

One royal fan – film director Raynald Leconte, managed to speak to the new King and Queen as they arrived at the palace on Thursday.

"It was quite a moment," the fan said. “I said, 'condolences” to which Charles responded: “really, really thank you very much.”

“And to his wife [Camilla] I wished her good luck and she said, 'thank you very much'."

Leconte weighed in on the moment: "I think she said, 'I'll need it'."

Meanwhile, Charles III has formally been declared King during an Accession Council ceremony today, September 10.

The former Prince of Wales 'has become lawfully and rightful Lord' of Britain and Commonwealth' on Saturday.

The new monarch arrived at the State Apartments of St James’s Palace at 10 am on Saturday to subsequently hold his first Privy Council meeting.