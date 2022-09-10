 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Camilla greets crowd at Buckingham Palace following King Charles' accession to the throne

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 10, 2022

Camilla greets crowd at Buckingham Palace following King Charles accession to the throne

Camilla, Queen Consort, has greeted hundreds of adoring fans outside of Buckingham Palace, following her husband's proclamation to the throne.

Camilla, who has been retitled Queen Consort following Charles' accession to the throne, was greeted by cheers from the crowds on the Pall Mall.

Charles' proclamation, which took place at the palace on Saturday morning, was attended by 200 privy counsellors, including the new Prime Minister Liz Truss, who swore in the new King, following his beloved mother's death on Thursday.

Three cheers for the new King were carried out following the proclamation. 

Former UK Prime Ministers, including Tony Blair, David Cameron, and Boris Johnson, also arrived at St James's Palace for the proclamation. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is also on the council. UK commons leader Penny Mordaunt and MP Dominic Raab also arrived at St James's Palace to attend the Accession Council on Saturday morning.

Charles, the longest-serving heir to the throne in British history, is now King. His apprenticeship as heir, lasting 70 years, has made him the best-prepared and oldest new monarch ever to take to the throne.

He was there throughout his mother's long reign, witnessing generations of world leaders come and go, including 15 UK prime ministers and 14 US presidents.

More From Entertainment:

Backlash after US professor wished Queen Elizabeth ‘painful’ death

Backlash after US professor wished Queen Elizabeth ‘painful’ death
Queen lookalike decides to give up job after 34 years out of ‘respect’ for late monarch

Queen lookalike decides to give up job after 34 years out of ‘respect’ for late monarch
Kim Kardashian looks effortlessly chic in a sheer sequin dress: Photos

Kim Kardashian looks effortlessly chic in a sheer sequin dress: Photos
King Charles wants Prince Harry, Meghan Markle back ‘in the fold’?

King Charles wants Prince Harry, Meghan Markle back ‘in the fold’?
Taylor Swift, Sadie Sink dazzle in gold at Toronto International Film Festival red carpet

Taylor Swift, Sadie Sink dazzle in gold at Toronto International Film Festival red carpet
Victoria Beckham ‘worried’ Nicola Peltz’s going to hurt Brooklyn: ‘Relationship’s unbalanced’

Victoria Beckham ‘worried’ Nicola Peltz’s going to hurt Brooklyn: ‘Relationship’s unbalanced’
Top 18 motivational quotes by Queen Elizabeth II

Top 18 motivational quotes by Queen Elizabeth II
Camilla’s frank response to fan about being Queen Consort

Camilla’s frank response to fan about being Queen Consort
King Charles’ swollen fingers spark health concerns after Queen's death

King Charles’ swollen fingers spark health concerns after Queen's death
Prince Harry needs to remember ‘blood’s thicker than water’

Prince Harry needs to remember ‘blood’s thicker than water’
Reese Witherspoon has a heartwarming birthday wish for her 'wonderful' mini-me daughter Ava

Reese Witherspoon has a heartwarming birthday wish for her 'wonderful' mini-me daughter Ava
Burberry and Raf Simons postpone London Fashion Week shows after death of Queen Elizabeth

Burberry and Raf Simons postpone London Fashion Week shows after death of Queen Elizabeth

Latest

view all