Queen Elizabeth’s final moments filled with ‘anguish’ over Meghan Markle?

Experts believe Queen Elizabeth’s final moments before passing away were ‘undoubtedly’ filled with anguish over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future.

This claim has been made by royal journalist Christopher Wilson, in his latest piece for Express UK.

He began by writing, “True, she recognised the need to strip him of his public duties, but to her, family is family, to be protected and nurtured both for historic and for emotional reasons.”

“The tragedy is that Prince Harry, her darling grandson, was unable to grasp the concept of family beyond the one he created for himself.”

“We will never know what anguish she went through as he fled Britain for the US so ignominiously with his wife, Meghan, turning his back on everything the Queen herself stood for."

"But her one dry statement, ‘recollections may vary’, tells us all we need to know about her private disappointment.”