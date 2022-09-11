 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner says Kris 'pulled Stormi out' in delivery room: 'She is great'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

Kylie Jenner is dishing out details about her labor room experience with daughter Stormi.

Speaking to James Corden on The Late Late Show, the 25-year-old confessed mother Kris Jenner delivered her baby.

Kylie revealed: "You know she delivered my first child?"

She added: "Fully took my baby out of the vagina."

Kris, 66, nodded before saying, "Yeah, I delivered Stormi."

The momager then added: "I had scrubs, I had gloves, I scrubbed up, I was sterilised and I pulled that baby out of my child."

"She is great, she's really great, she's calm. She's had six kids and I wouldn't want to have anyone else by my side."

Kylie welcomed Stormi in 2018. She also shares a baby boy with boyfriend Travis Scott.

