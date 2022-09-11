Kylie Jenner says Kris 'pulled Stormi out' in delivery room: 'She is great'

Kylie Jenner is dishing out details about her labor room experience with daughter Stormi.

Speaking to James Corden on The Late Late Show, the 25-year-old confessed mother Kris Jenner delivered her baby.

Kylie revealed: "You know she delivered my first child?"



She added: "Fully took my baby out of the vagina."

Kris, 66, nodded before saying, "Yeah, I delivered Stormi."

The momager then added: "I had scrubs, I had gloves, I scrubbed up, I was sterilised and I pulled that baby out of my child."



"She is great, she's really great, she's calm. She's had six kids and I wouldn't want to have anyone else by my side."



Kylie welcomed Stormi in 2018. She also shares a baby boy with boyfriend Travis Scott.