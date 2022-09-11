Queen Elizabeth's funeral: what will happen on September 18th and 19th

The State Funeral for The Queen will take place at West Minster Abbey at 11am on Monday 19 September.



On Sunday the coffin carrying The Queen will travel from Balmoral Castle to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh when she will lie-at-rest so staff can pay their respects.



The Queen’s coffin on Monday will travel by road to Edinburgh “in a manner that will allow people to witness the move”. It will take about six hours. People are expected to line the route via Aberdeen and Dundee.

On Monday The King and The Queen Consort will travel to Edinburgh from London and will join the Procession with other members of the Royal Family o take the Coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral on the Royal Mile.

At 3pm on Monday there will be a Service of Prayer and Reflection at St Giles' cathedral. Afterwards the Queen will lie-at-rest for 24 hours so people in Scotland can file past the coffin.

