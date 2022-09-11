 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth's funeral: what will happen on September 18th and 19th

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

Queen Elizabeths funeral: what will happen on September 18th and 19th

The State Funeral for The Queen will take place at West Minster Abbey  at 11am on Monday 19 September.

On Sunday the coffin carrying The Queen will travel from Balmoral Castle to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh when she will lie-at-rest so staff can pay their respects.

The Queen’s coffin on Monday will travel by road to Edinburgh “in a manner that will allow people to witness the move”. It will take about six hours. People are expected to line the route via Aberdeen and Dundee.

On Monday The King and The Queen Consort will travel to Edinburgh from London and will join the Procession with other members of the Royal Family o take the Coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral on the Royal Mile.

At 3pm on Monday there will be a Service of Prayer and Reflection at St Giles' cathedral. Afterwards the Queen will lie-at-rest for 24 hours so people in Scotland can file past the coffin.

More From Entertainment:

Harry and Meghan's friend says decision to invite Sussexes made in the eleventh hour

Harry and Meghan's friend says decision to invite Sussexes made in the eleventh hour
Queen of Denmark pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Queen of Denmark pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Prince William, Harry reunion in Windsor 'greatest gift Queen had hoped for'

Prince William, Harry reunion in Windsor 'greatest gift Queen had hoped for'
Prince Louis wise words on Queen death: 'At least grannie is with great grandpa'

Prince Louis wise words on Queen death: 'At least grannie is with great grandpa'
Kylie Jenner says Kris 'pulled Stormi out' in delivery room: 'She is great'

Kylie Jenner says Kris 'pulled Stormi out' in delivery room: 'She is great'
Victoria Beckham knows Peltz family can 'offer' Brooklyn 'things she cannot'

Victoria Beckham knows Peltz family can 'offer' Brooklyn 'things she cannot'
Film by Meghan Markle's friend to premier at Toronto International Film Festival

Film by Meghan Markle's friend to premier at Toronto International Film Festival

Crown Jewels: The royal family's precious gems

Crown Jewels: The royal family's precious gems
Squid Game' to compete for Emmys history

Squid Game' to compete for Emmys history
Simon Cowell comes in support of Harry Styles: 'definitely he did not spit on Chris Pine’

Simon Cowell comes in support of Harry Styles: 'definitely he did not spit on Chris Pine’
Magnanimous Prince William opens doors for Harry and Meghan

Magnanimous Prince William opens doors for Harry and Meghan
Queen Elizabeth's state funeral date announced

Queen Elizabeth's state funeral date announced

Latest

view all