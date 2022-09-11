 
Prince Harry is 'feeling Queen presence', says 'castle is lonely place without her'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accompanied Prince William and Kate Middleton to read the Queen tributes outside Windsor Castle.

In a join appearance with his brother after more than two years, Harry told royal admires the Castle is a "lonely place up there now without" his grand mother.

"Every room she was in, we felt her presence throughout," he later told in a footage shared by The Sun.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle pal and royal expert Omid Scobie reveals the Sussexes were invited by William "in the eleventh hour".

He said: "The Waleses had always been scheduled to greet well-wishers at Windsor Castle, but royal sources say the decision to invite the Sussexes was made in the eleventh hour.

"It is, without a doubt, a significant moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers."

In another tweet, he continued: "After chatting, hugging and sharing sympathies with members of the public for over 40 minutes, the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have headed back into the Windsor Estate together.

