Sunday Sep 11 2022
Donald Trump praises the Queen, says spending time with Her Majesty was 'an extraordinary honor'

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

Former U.S. president Donald Trump has paid tribute to the late British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday, in a lengthy note for DailyMail and praised her grace, charm and nobility as a monarch.

In his tribute, he mentioned that the death of the Queen is a ‘loss felt by billions around the world and few figures in history ‘fully exemplified the traits of dignity, steadfastness, resolve, duty and patriotic devotion.’

Giving a heartfelt account of spending time with Her Majesty, Trump added, "Spending time with Her Majesty was one of the most extraordinary honors of my life.”

"I grew up in a household where Queen Elizabeth — her grace, her charm, her nobility — were deeply admired, especially by my mother, who came from Scotland,” he shared.

"The times we spent with the Queen at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle are memories Melania and I will cherish for the rest of our lives,” said the former president.

Trump concluded his generous tribute saying, “She was Britain at its best. God bless the Queen. God bless her family. God bless the United Kingdom.”

Trump, who was the 45th president of the U.S., also noted down that “as we grieve, we are comforted that King Charles III will be a great and outstanding successor to his cherished mother.

“Melania and I were blessed to get to know him well when we visited England,” he wrote.

Trump paid tribute to the Queen after she died aged 96 on September 8 at Balmoral in Scotland.

