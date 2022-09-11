Charles will be a brilliant King, says former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron

Britain’s former Prime Minister David Cameron has revealed that he practiced weekly audiences with Charles when he was the Prince of Wales to prepare him for becoming the King.

In his interview with the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg program, Cameron shared that when he was in office, he had audiences with the new King, so Charles could prepare for the day to take over as the monarch.

“I had audiences with Prince Charles when Queen Elizabeth II was on the throne because he wanted to start thinking about how to conduct those audiences,” he said in an interview to be broadcast on Sunday.

“From what I saw he will be brilliant at that job; brilliant at listening, brilliant at asking questions, giving wise advice and sage counsel. This has probably been the longest apprenticeship in history,” Cameron added.

He said that, like his mother, the new King is a “superb diplomat” and predicted he would prove to be a brilliant King for the country.

“I saw him in action at Commonwealth heads of government meetings and he knows everybody personally, he interacts with them brilliantly,” Cameron said.

He also noted that King Charles III will be a ‘very worthy successor’ when he will be maintain the international relations.

King Charles held an audience with new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday at Buckingham Palace.