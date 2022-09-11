 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West takes mystery woman to ‘ex Kim Kardashian's favourite restaurant’, picture goes viral

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

Kanye West‘s new pictures with a mystery woman have gone viral as the duo was seen leaving his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's favourite restaurant, Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

On Friday night, the Donda rapper attempted to keep a low profile with his hood pulled over a baseball cap and polarized glasses sunglasses that covered most of his face.

The 45-year-old rapper sported a pair of faded jeans and black sneakers.

Meanwhile, his female companion wore a flowing white dress, matching sneakers, and a black jacket from his collection of Yeezy Gap engineered by Balenciaga and glasses.

It is to be noted that prior to Kardashian filing for divorce from him back in early 2021, he and the reality star frequently dined at the celebrity hotspot.

According to an eyewitness, the father-of-four and friend arrived for dinner at 7 p.m. and left together in a black SUV around 8:25 pm after dining at the Italian eatery, which his former spouse has previously tweeted is 'the best restaurant ever.'

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

However, it is still unclear whether the pair were on a date or if it was just a formal meet-up as they were not pictured engaging in any PDA.

The Gold Digger hitmaker's latest sighting comes after he said the death of Queen Elizabeth II has inspired him to turn over a new leaf and put a hold on his many grudges.

On Friday morning, West took to his Instagram account to announce that he was 'releasing all grudges' in a text post while adding photos of the Queen.


More From Entertainment:

Cate Blanchett leads tributes to the Queen at Venice Film Festival closing ceremony

Cate Blanchett leads tributes to the Queen at Venice Film Festival closing ceremony
Prince Andrew to take on Queen's corgis and dorgis

Prince Andrew to take on Queen's corgis and dorgis
Sajal Ali spotted with Imran Khan sons at International Film Festival Toronto, picture goes viral

Sajal Ali spotted with Imran Khan sons at International Film Festival Toronto, picture goes viral
Charles will be a brilliant King, says former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron

Charles will be a brilliant King, says former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron
Prince Harry leaves fans swooning with ‘romantic gesture’ for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry leaves fans swooning with ‘romantic gesture’ for Meghan Markle
Ray J rips into Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner for 'lying through her teeth' over scandalous tape

Ray J rips into Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner for 'lying through her teeth' over scandalous tape
Jennifer Lopez proves bond with stepdaughter Violet Affleck

Jennifer Lopez proves bond with stepdaughter Violet Affleck
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for turning Queen’s funeral into ‘business’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for turning Queen’s funeral into ‘business’
Sir Elton John honors Queen Elizabeth in touching musical tribute at Toronto gig

Sir Elton John honors Queen Elizabeth in touching musical tribute at Toronto gig
King Charles made THIS heartwarming gesture of support towards William and Harry

King Charles made THIS heartwarming gesture of support towards William and Harry
Pakistan to observe day of mourning on Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Pakistan to observe day of mourning on Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Queen Elizabeth wrote a 'secret letter' that she ordered to open in 2085: report

Queen Elizabeth wrote a 'secret letter' that she ordered to open in 2085: report

Latest

view all