Sunday Sep 11 2022
Kendall Jenner puts on stylish display as she attended NYFW event with beau Devin Booker

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

Kendall Jenner turned heads in a floral mini dress as she headed to a New York Fashion Week event for the luxury label Marni with her on/off beau Devin Booker on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old model looked smashing as she put on a leggy display in a vibrant floral mini dress and a pair of semi-sheer tights before taking her seat next to her basketball player boyfriend in the front row.

Showing off her edgy side, Jenner slipped her feet into some chic black patent leather boots with a modest heel.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Following in tow was Kendall's boyfriend Booker, 25.

The Phoenix Suns star looked super-cool in a white long sleeve shirt with minimalist designs on it and black basketball shorts.

The pair were seated next to fashion icon Anna Wintour front row at the Marni runway show as part of star-studded New York Fashion Week.

Music icon Madonna was also in attendance at the A-list show.

