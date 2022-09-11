 
Sunday Sep 11 2022
Lea Michele shares she contracts Covid-19, 'cannot return' to Broadway's Funny Girl for 10 days

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

Lea Michele has recently announced that she has contracted Covid-19 just hours after revealing she was beginning to show 'early signs and symptoms of the virus.

The Glee star confirmed the news via her Instagram Story, adding that 'production protocols' will require her to take a temporary absence from Broadway's Funny Girl.

'Unfortunately, I have officially tested positive for COVID. In following production protocols, I cannot return to the theater for 10 days,' began Michele, who made her debut as Fanny Brice earlier this week.

Despite her current health woes, Michele took a moment to gush over nabbing her 'dream role' of Fanny Brice and how she's looking forward to returning to the stage.

‘This week has been a dream come true and I cannot wait to get back -- You better get ready. See you soon,' concluded Michele, followed by a red heart emoji.

She made her Fanny Brice debut just four days ago in the problem-plagued revival of Jule Styne, Bob Merrill, and Isobel Lennart's 1964 musical.

'I'm devastated to say that due to early signs and symptoms of COVID and an inconclusive test result — due to the production's safety protocols I'm not allowed to perform for today's shows,' she revealed on her Instagram Story.



