Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn shares homecoming photos with daughter

Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears had some fun-filled moments with her daughter.

Jamie took to instgram and shared 14-year-old daughter Maddie Aldridge's pictures in all a light blue mini dress and high heels as she went to her high school homecoming in Louisiana.

To note, the teen has made a miraculous recovery after she made headlines in 2017 for an ATV accident that almost killed her.

Mama Jamie Lynn was the proud parent over the weekend when she shared the new homecoming photos.

'When ya find out ya have an extra day off work, so ya load up the toddler, drive 7 hours, & get to surprise your oldest for Homecoming weekend,' wrote Jamie Lynn in her caption.

'Nothing else I’d rather do & Nowhere else I’d rather be.'

Jamie Lynn's mother Lynne Spears was also seen but there was no sign of her sister Britney who she has been feuding in recent years.

Photo credits: DailyMail

In May Jamie Lynn also expressed pride over her daughter's school achievements.

The actress former shared a carousel of photos from Aldridge's school event and gushed over her in the caption.

The star said she was 'so proud of her work ethic as an athlete and as a student.'



