Emmys 2022: Sheryl Lee Ralph dedicates first-ever award to all the ‘dreamers’

American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph recently gave the most inspiring and moving acceptance speech at the 74th Emmy Awards after winning first-ever award for Abbot Elementary series on Monday.



According to Los Angeles Times, Ralph was overwhelmed with emotions as she was awarded the best supporting actress for her comedy series.

After receiving an award, the actress performed a powerful rendition of jazz vocalist Dianne Reeves track Endangered Species.

The Moesha actress later dedicated her award to all the dreamers out there and asserted, “To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like.”

While Ralph received standing ovation for her speech, the star also said to never “ever give up on you” especially if you’ve got loved ones and friends “who voted and cheered for you”.



Meanwhile, the actress was later asked why she sang this song and what it meant to her during media interaction backstage.

“I’ve been singing that song for years because I think of myself as an artist, as a woman, and especially as a woman of colour, I’m an endangered species. And I don’t sing any victim song. I’m a woman. I’m an artist, and I know where my voice belongs,” explained the 65-year-old.

Ralph added that many young actors, artists, even kids who think they know what they are going to do in life, “find your voice and put it where it belongs”.