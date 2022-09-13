 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
By
Web Desk

The Royal Regiment performs national anthem as Queen's coffin leaves Scottish soil for last time

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

The Royal Regiment performs national anthem as Queens coffin leaves Scottish soil for last time

The Royal Regiment of Scotland played a verse of the national anthem as the flight carrying Queen Elizabeth's coffin set off on Tuesday evening.

The Queen's coffin will be transported to London later today, after her period of rest finished in Scotland yesterday.

C-17 Globemaster is being used to carry the Queen’s coffin from Edinburgh to London. The plane evacuated thousands of people fleeing Kabul last summer. The “heavily used” aircraft has also been used to take humanitarian aid and weapons to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

King Charles III and Queen Consort, who has already left Belfast for Buckingham Palace, would prepare to meet the Queen's coffin there.

While, Princess Anne is accompanying her mother's coffin on its journey to London

It’s emerged that Queen Elizabeth II wished that her only daughter - the Princess Royal, Princess Anne - should play the primary role in escorting her coffin in the days between her death and the state funeral.

More From Entertainment:

Emmy Awards : Selma Blair receives standing ovation amid courageous sclerosis battle

Emmy Awards : Selma Blair receives standing ovation amid courageous sclerosis battle
Prince William's friend loses royal job as Charles becomes King

Prince William's friend loses royal job as Charles becomes King
Prince Harry devastated to not wear military garb at Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry devastated to not wear military garb at Queen’s funeral

Queen's coffin heads to London as thanksgiving service in Belfast ends

Queen's coffin heads to London as thanksgiving service in Belfast ends
Emmy Awards: Reese Witherspoon sets temperatures soaring with blue strapless dress

Emmy Awards: Reese Witherspoon sets temperatures soaring with blue strapless dress
HBO sweeps at the Emmys, leaves Netflix behind

HBO sweeps at the Emmys, leaves Netflix behind
How Prince William, Kate are maintaining ‘sense of normality’ for kids after the Queen’s death?

How Prince William, Kate are maintaining ‘sense of normality’ for kids after the Queen’s death?
Kourtney Kardashian reveals how she knew she wanted to marry Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian reveals how she knew she wanted to marry Travis Barker

King Charles receives warning from man who correctly predicted Queen’s death

King Charles receives warning from man who correctly predicted Queen’s death
Shakira films new track, may throw shade at ex Gerard Pique in song: Source

Shakira films new track, may throw shade at ex Gerard Pique in song: Source
Matt Smith rules out comparison between House of Dragon and Game of Thrones

Matt Smith rules out comparison between House of Dragon and Game of Thrones
Tristan Thompson reacts to Khloe Kardashian's snaps after attending Beyoncé's bash

Tristan Thompson reacts to Khloe Kardashian's snaps after attending Beyoncé's bash

Latest

view all