The Royal Regiment performs national anthem as Queen's coffin leaves Scottish soil for last time

The Royal Regiment of Scotland played a verse of the national anthem as the flight carrying Queen Elizabeth's coffin set off on Tuesday evening.



The Queen's coffin will be transported to London later today, after her period of rest finished in Scotland yesterday.

C-17 Globemaster is being used to carry the Queen’s coffin from Edinburgh to London. The plane evacuated thousands of people fleeing Kabul last summer. The “heavily used” aircraft has also been used to take humanitarian aid and weapons to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.



King Charles III and Queen Consort, who has already left Belfast for Buckingham Palace, would prepare to meet the Queen's coffin there.

While, Princess Anne is accompanying her mother's coffin on its journey to London



It’s emerged that Queen Elizabeth II wished that her only daughter - the Princess Royal, Princess Anne - should play the primary role in escorting her coffin in the days between her death and the state funeral.