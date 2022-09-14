 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Kris, Kylie Jenner celebrate launch of Kris Collection in dazzling jewels

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Kris and Kylie Jenner Celebrate launch Kris Collection in dazzling jewels
Kris and Kylie Jenner Celebrate launch Kris Collection in dazzling jewels

Kris Jenner officially launched her second limited edition collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics on September 14th.

Previously Kris has done a collection called ‘Momager’ with the brand. The mother-daughter duo celebrated the launch with a reveal video on their TikTok, and fans got excited!

Inspired by none other than Kris herself and her love of martinis, the collection features a range of beauty and skincare products. Kylie and Kris did a PR package unboxing video to give a sneak peek to fans and beauty gurus.

The momager along with her daughter was wearing glamourous jewels as they did a cooking show style IG video to celebrate the launch.

Roses surround Kris’ signature which is plastered on the pale pink PR box. It consists of new 'Curetini' under eye patches, a lip crayon set, a large eyeshadow palette, an anti-aging lip serum, and a face palette.

Kris, Kylie Jenner celebrate launch of Kris Collection in dazzling jewels

The eye patches come with a cartoon version of Kris’ head on the front. The lip crayon set comes with three Kris Jenner shades: a deep nude, a bright orange-red and a coral-pink shade. The face palette has a coral pink blush and a gold shimmer highlight. The eyeshadow palette, shaded like a head of a martini glass, has a range of nude and deep green shades in shimmer and matte formulas. 

Moreover, a new product is added in the collection which is an anti-aging lip serum, which comes clear with packaging similar to a lip gloss.

More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato on her current music tour: ‘I can’t do this anymore’

Demi Lovato on her current music tour: ‘I can’t do this anymore’
Britney Spears ‘flirted’ with her ex husband over phone prior to Sam Asghari wedding?

Britney Spears ‘flirted’ with her ex husband over phone prior to Sam Asghari wedding?
Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t know ‘what he’s missing’ with ‘25-year’ dating rule: Dionne Warwick

Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t know ‘what he’s missing’ with ‘25-year’ dating rule: Dionne Warwick
‘Super Charming’ Pete Davidson could date Emily Ratajkowski: Howard Stern

‘Super Charming’ Pete Davidson could date Emily Ratajkowski: Howard Stern
Charles III faces a generation of younger Britons sceptical about him as king

Charles III faces a generation of younger Britons sceptical about him as king
Twitter brands Meghan Markle a 'spy' after Windsor Castle moment: Here's Why

Twitter brands Meghan Markle a 'spy' after Windsor Castle moment: Here's Why
Kate Middleton ‘finding comfort’ with ‘growing backlash’ against Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton ‘finding comfort’ with ‘growing backlash’ against Meghan Markle
Kendall Jenner finally shows interest in settling down with Devin Booker: Insider

Kendall Jenner finally shows interest in settling down with Devin Booker: Insider

Psychic spots strange detail in Queen final picture: 'I was worried about her'

Psychic spots strange detail in Queen final picture: 'I was worried about her'
King Charles, Camilla 'love child' wants 'answers' as William becomes Prince of Wales

King Charles, Camilla 'love child' wants 'answers' as William becomes Prince of Wales

Latest

view all