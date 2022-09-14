 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
Web Desk

When King Charles will hand crown to Prince William?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

When King Charles to hand crown to Prince William?
When King Charles to hand crown to Prince William?

King Charles III was officially proclaimed monarch on Saturday following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II last week.

Days after he was proclaimed king, and his eldest son and heir to throne Prince William promised to honour the memory of Queen Elizabeth by supporting his father, "in every way", a psychic has warned King Charles' reign will be 'controversial and he'll hand crown to William.'

The Daily Star quoted celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman as saying, “Starting off, he has the three of swords card which is for sorrow.

“This means he is entering a period of mourning and adjustments that will be quite hard for him.”

The psychic went on to say, “I predict that around his 80th birthday, King Charles is going to start sharing duties with his son, Prince William, to ensure there is a smooth transition of power when the time eventually comes for Charles.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles, Prince William, Harry receive Queen’s coffin as it arrives at Buckingham Palace

King Charles, Prince William, Harry receive Queen’s coffin as it arrives at Buckingham Palace
Watch King Charles storm out over rage with 'bloody' pen: 'I hate this'

Watch King Charles storm out over rage with 'bloody' pen: 'I hate this'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Waleses receive Queen at Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Waleses receive Queen at Buckingham Palace
Victoria Beckham feels tricked by Nicola Peltz, used 'charms' to 'sky-rocket' profile

Victoria Beckham feels tricked by Nicola Peltz, used 'charms' to 'sky-rocket' profile
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid 'taking it slow' as they jump romance level

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid 'taking it slow' as they jump romance level
Exclusive picture shows King Charles, Harry and Meghan before Queen's coffin received

Exclusive picture shows King Charles, Harry and Meghan before Queen's coffin received

Queen's death: details on Wednesday's procession

Queen's death: details on Wednesday's procession

Royal family dealing with Queen's funeral faces embarrassment due to Prince Andrew

Royal family dealing with Queen's funeral faces embarrassment due to Prince Andrew

'Calm before the storm': London readies for queen's send-off

'Calm before the storm': London readies for queen's send-off
Piers Morgan blames Oprah Winfrey for rifts in royal family

Piers Morgan blames Oprah Winfrey for rifts in royal family

Expert believes Prince Philip was not burried, he still lies in a vault waiting for Queen

Expert believes Prince Philip was not burried, he still lies in a vault waiting for Queen

Queen Elizabeth's wish about her funeral revealed

Queen Elizabeth's wish about her funeral revealed

Latest

view all