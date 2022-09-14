When King Charles will hand crown to Prince William?

When King Charles to hand crown to Prince William?

King Charles III was officially proclaimed monarch on Saturday following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II last week.



Days after he was proclaimed king, and his eldest son and heir to throne Prince William promised to honour the memory of Queen Elizabeth by supporting his father, "in every way", a psychic has warned King Charles' reign will be 'controversial and he'll hand crown to William.'

The Daily Star quoted celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman as saying, “Starting off, he has the three of swords card which is for sorrow.

“This means he is entering a period of mourning and adjustments that will be quite hard for him.”

The psychic went on to say, “I predict that around his 80th birthday, King Charles is going to start sharing duties with his son, Prince William, to ensure there is a smooth transition of power when the time eventually comes for Charles.”