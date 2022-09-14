Emmy Awards 2022 ratings tanked as Better Call Saul left home with ZERO awards

Emmy Awards 2022 received a fatal blow on the ratings as it fell to all time low to 25% or lost 1.5 million viewers since last year after Better Call Saul failed to received any of the awards at the ceremony despite lengthy nominations.

Created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, the thriller-drama was vying for four awards in different categories.

These categories included award for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series , Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.

Further, the critically-acclaimed show was also nominated for its soundtrack, including picks for Outstanding Music Supervision, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour), and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour).

However, the show lost each and every category as the Emmy voters chose different series over it.

Given the surprising dearth of Emmys to Better Call Saul over past years, despite ample nominations, many posed it the cause of Emmy Awards 'ridiculously low ratings' this year.

Daily Beast summed up the unfairness of Emmy as, "As long as the #Emmys continue to exist, it will continue to be outrageous that #BetterCallSaul doesn’t have any."

Actor-come-comedian Christopher Titus has pointed out the irony of the show's many nominations but zero wins, "There has been a lot of injustice in the last 6 years but Better Call Saul being nominated 46 times for an Emmy and not winning is sincerely f***** up."



One user highlighted the fact that the actor had a heart-attack to finish the last season but it still doesn't swayed the Emmy voters, "Bob Odenkirk literally had a *heart attack* while making the last season of BETTER CALL SAUL, lost the Emmy, and still didn't lay down on the stage is all I'm sayin."



It is pertinent to mention that unlike the Emmys, Better Call Saul had netted multiple awards in other ceremonies. The show has received the American Film Institute Awards’ Television Programs of the Year, as well as winning the Creative Arts Emmy Awards’ Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series title in 2017 and 2020, the Critics’ Choice Television Awards’ Best Short Form Series in 2021, and the Eddy Awards’ Best Edited Drama Series for Commercial Television in 2018, 2019, and 2021.