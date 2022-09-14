 
Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya hopes to avoid 'swearing' in future projects

Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya, who is character name in popular crime series Mirzapur, revealed that he will refrain from using foul language in his upcoming projects.

As reported by The Hindustan Times in an interview given to Connect FM Canada when Pankaj was asked if he will stop using foul language and curse words in his upcoming projects, he mentioned, “Ji meine taye kar liya hai ki mere jo bhi kirdaar honge ati aavashyak hua toh mein use creative tarah se dikhaunga (Yes I have decided to not do so. If my character demands it then I will choose to portray it in a creative way).”

The Mirzapur’s sensation Kaleen Bhaiya played by Pankaj Tripathi became fans favorite nationwide shortly after the show started trending on the social platforms, beside many other reasons such as plot of the series, depiction of main characters and humor, the lingo used in the show also played a vital role in making this play a huge success.

Despite the fact that everyone liked Tripathi’s character in the crime-thriller, the actor aims to avoid swearing in his future projects.

