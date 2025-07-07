Shakira ditches grief for fun with sons after Gerard Pique breakup?

Photo: Shakira has healed from Gerard Pique heartbreak?

Shakira was reportedly left heartbroken when she called it quits with her baby father Gerard Pique.

In October 2024, the Latina songbird had a candid confessional with GQ Spain during which she reflected on splitting from someone she once dearly “loved.”

At that time she asserted that she has not recovered from her breakup with Gerard Pique, and will continue the healing process and catharsis for a while.

"For many months after my separation I had been silent, trying to begin my mourning, but I couldn't really begin to grieve until I started writing music," she began. "

“It was my way of healing. And it continues to be. Grief is a process that is not linear. It is full of peaks and valleys," she admitted at the time and declared that her perspective about love “is not the same” after the breakup.

“The love of a partner disappointed me. It affected my idiosyncrasy. It’s inevitable, at least for the moment, that I have lost trust in the other."

Shakira concluded at the time, "The healing process is long. It will take me several albums!"

However, the latest findings of Us Weekly established that Shakira is having a blast with her sons since she pulled off the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour last month in Brazil.

It is reasonable to say that Shakira has come a long way in her healing journey as she has been making the most of her downtime with sons.