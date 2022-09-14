Demi Lovato on her current music tour: ‘I can’t do this anymore’

Demi Lovato has recently hinted at quitting her current tour in a now-deleted Instagram story on Tuesday.



According to Page Six, the 30-year-old singer, who uses she/her and they/them pronouns, did not share details about her health issues.

However, she posted a photo of her looking out a hotel room window and wrote, “I am so sick, I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love you and thank you guys.”

After a short while, Demi returned to her Insta stories and added, “Gonna power thru it for you guys [sick emoji] [black heart emoji] I’ll need help singing so sing loud for me bb’s!!”



The Neon Light hit-maker also shared her image from backstage and said, “I barely have a voice, I’m gonna be pointing the mic to the audience a lot tonight.”

Following her concert, the Skin of My Teeth singer thanked the audience as she stated, “You guys really pulled thru tonight. Thank you so much. I love you more than you know.”

As far as her personal life is concerned, Demi has lately been open about her struggles with an eating disorder and substance abuse.

Meanwhile, the singer has been vocal about suffering from bipolar disorder as well.