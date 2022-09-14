 
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
Amber Heard got the ‘rough end’ of Johnny Depp trial, says Brian Cox

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Amber Heard was not treated fairly during the high profile defamation case against her ex husband Johnny Depp, says Brian Cox.

The Succession star said he feels sorry for the Aquaman actor, who has been brutally attacked online during and after the libel trial was over.

In a recent interview with The Times, Cox was asked about the Pirates of the Caribbean star, whom he once called “overrated” in his autobiography Putting the Rabbit in the Hat but later expressed regret for writing that.

"The public loves him," the actor responded to which the interviewer suggested that the jury from the bombshell trial also loved him too, to which he said, "Well, they did.”

"I feel sorry for the woman. I think she got the rough end of it," he added referring to Depp’s ex-wife Heard.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote in 2018 in which she referred to herself as domestic violence victim.

Heard countersued her former husband for $100 million accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her.

However, the jury sided with Depp by concluding that Heard defamed him on all three counts and awarded him $10. 35 million in damages.

Whereas, Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages as she won one of her counter-claims against the Hollywood star.

