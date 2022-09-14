 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid’s romance ‘not exclusive’: ‘He's enjoying being single’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid’s romance ‘not exclusive’: ‘Hes enjoying being single’
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid’s romance ‘not exclusive’: ‘He's enjoying being single’

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are reportedly not ready to jump into a serious relationship as the hot couple in town is “not exclusive” as of yet.

An insider spilled to E! News that the Titanic star and the supermodel have “hung out multiple times and are into each other.”

However, the lovebirds, who were spotted first time together at a bash thrown by DiCaprio’s friend at a loft in Soho on Saturday night, are not rushing their romance, the insider added.

The Hollywood hunk is “enjoying being single,” the insider said of the star who recently parted ways with Camila Morrone.

Another source close to Hadid said that "neither of them want a relationship" at the moment.

"Gigi and Leo have hung out multiple times and are into each other. Gigi thinks he's a really cool guy," the second insider noted.

"Majority of their hangouts have stemmed from being in the same social circles at various parties," the outlet shared. 

More From Entertainment:

King Charles offers ‘imminent update’ over Lilibet, Archie titles

King Charles offers ‘imminent update’ over Lilibet, Archie titles
Watch: UK streets lined with Queen Elizabeth fans awaiting final meeting

Watch: UK streets lined with Queen Elizabeth fans awaiting final meeting
King Charles staff at Clarence House told they could lose jobs

King Charles staff at Clarence House told they could lose jobs
Amber Heard got the ‘rough end’ of Johnny Depp trial, says Brian Cox

Amber Heard got the ‘rough end’ of Johnny Depp trial, says Brian Cox
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘forcing’ Prince William into ‘PR ploy’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘forcing’ Prince William into ‘PR ploy’
Simon Cowell recalls saying 'no one is going to have a hit with the name Britney Spears'

Simon Cowell recalls saying 'no one is going to have a hit with the name Britney Spears'
King Charles will delegate some royal duties after Queen’s death

King Charles will delegate some royal duties after Queen’s death
Shah Rukh Khan responds to his son Aryan Khan's first ad shoot

Shah Rukh Khan responds to his son Aryan Khan's first ad shoot
Demi Lovato on her current music tour: ‘I can’t do this anymore’

Demi Lovato on her current music tour: ‘I can’t do this anymore’
Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt gets trolled for her dialogues, here’s why

Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt gets trolled for her dialogues, here’s why
Britney Spears ‘flirted’ with her ex husband over phone prior to Sam Asghari wedding?

Britney Spears ‘flirted’ with her ex husband over phone prior to Sam Asghari wedding?
Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya hopes to avoid 'swearing' in future projects

Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya hopes to avoid 'swearing' in future projects

Latest

view all