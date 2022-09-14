 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
Web Desk

Ben Affleck expressed his love to Jennifer Lopez with 12-page speech

Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

File Footage 

Ben Affleck exchanged vows with his lovely wife Jennifer Lopez during fairy-tale wedding with a special speech.

The Argo star’s longtime pal and filmmaker Kevin Smith revealed that Affleck penned a lengthy 12-page note for his gorgeous wife.

“He’s one of my favorite writers on the planet,” Smith said during his guest appearance on recent episode of The View.

“He wrote his vows — they [both] wrote their vows, but he wrote a big speech that he read to her at the wedding, which was breathtaking,” the Jersey Girl director added.

"It was wonderful. Very inspiring, I was happy for them. They deserve it,” Smith dished while revealing that he was “bawling” throughout their wedding.

Smith went on to say that one his favourite things about Affleck is the fact that “he’s his own biggest fan, so he wrote like a 12-page speech.”

Further gushing about the whole ceremony that marked the second wedding of one of the Hollywood’s most loved couple, Smith said, “Even a cold-hearted robot would walk away from that ceremony like, ‘Oh my god, true love can happen!'”

“It was a real fairy-tale ending. And [Jennifer Lopez] has impeccable taste, the whole place looked amazing. [Lopez] looked fantastic. They all looked fantastic,” he noted.

Affleck and the Marry Me star tied the knot in an intimate romantic ceremony in Las Vegas on 16th July and later threw a lavish three-day celebration for their friends and family in actor’s estate in Georgia.


