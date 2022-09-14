 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry bursts into tears during emotional procession for the Queen

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Prince Harry bursts into tears during emotional procession for the Queen

Prince Harry could not control his emotions following the moving procession for Queen Elizabeth, for the lying in state at Westminster Hall.

The Duke of Sussex, who walked side-by-side his brother William behind his grandmother's coffin, broke down in tears as the coffin was placed in the hall.

Harry, dressed in a suit adorned with several medals, was pictured wiping his eyes at hall. The Duke was joined by his wife Meghan Markle, who travelled to Westminster Church by car with the Countess of Wessex.

The Duchess of Sussex was also seen deep in thought during the service. She appeared holding hands with her husband in a show of support as the pair left the Hall. 

Prince Harry's wife opted for a sleek ebony coat dress and midnight-black pillbox hat which featured an elegant, netted veil, finishing off her look with a pair of delicate pearl earrings. Pearls are often referred to as 'mourning jewellery', a tradition that dates to Queen Victoria's era.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate and Queen Camilla travelled in another car before the emotional moment took place. 

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton looked elegant in a black dress, which she adorned with a brooch made of three imposing pearls and a stem which matched her earrings. It is believed the Queen wore the brooch during her visit to South Korea in 1999 ad Kate wore it in Belgium for the 100th anniversary of Passchendaele in 2017.

It matched the dropped earrings she wore for the occasion. The earrings belonged to Princess Diana and were a wedding gift to her from Collingwood Jewellers for her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981.

Prince of Wales gently touched his wife's back in a comforting gesture as they left Westminster Hall this afternoon

It was a deeply poignant occasion for the Queen's children and grandchildren. The historical event marked the first time the majority of the royal family have been seen together since the Queen's death.

Harry and William captured the hearts of the world again after twenty-five years as they appeared together, but this time, behind their grandmother's coffin when it left the Buckingham Palace for Westminster Hall.

More From Entertainment:

Elon Musk’s mum Maye Musk dishes on her relationship with her son

Elon Musk’s mum Maye Musk dishes on her relationship with her son
Selma Blair, Ron Carlson 'won't get back together’ despite dropping restraining orders

Selma Blair, Ron Carlson 'won't get back together’ despite dropping restraining orders
Kim Kardashian recalls her favourite moment from 'The Kardashians' first season

Kim Kardashian recalls her favourite moment from 'The Kardashians' first season
GOT7 Jackson falls into depression: Here's the reason why

GOT7 Jackson falls into depression: Here's the reason why
Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates 'Bald is Beautiful Day' with new glowing snap

Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates 'Bald is Beautiful Day' with new glowing snap
'Squid Game' wins at Emmys 2022: Fans not that happy

'Squid Game' wins at Emmys 2022: Fans not that happy
Beyoncé, Lizzo change ableist slur from songs after backlash: Here’s why

Beyoncé, Lizzo change ableist slur from songs after backlash: Here’s why
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin spills tea on giving career advice to each other

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin spills tea on giving career advice to each other
Ben Affleck makes first appearance since ex-wife Jennifer Garner wore diamond band

Ben Affleck makes first appearance since ex-wife Jennifer Garner wore diamond band

Prince Harry and William reminisce memories of Princess Diana's funeral

Prince Harry and William reminisce memories of Princess Diana's funeral

Latest

view all