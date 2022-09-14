Prince Harry bursts into tears during emotional procession for the Queen

Prince Harry could not control his emotions following the moving procession for Queen Elizabeth, for the lying in state at Westminster Hall.

The Duke of Sussex, who walked side-by-side his brother William behind his grandmother's coffin, broke down in tears as the coffin was placed in the hall.

Harry, dressed in a suit adorned with several medals, was pictured wiping his eyes at hall. The Duke was joined by his wife Meghan Markle, who travelled to Westminster Church by car with the Countess of Wessex.

The Duchess of Sussex was also seen deep in thought during the service. She appeared holding hands with her husband in a show of support as the pair left the Hall.

Prince Harry's wife opted for a sleek ebony coat dress and midnight-black pillbox hat which featured an elegant, netted veil, finishing off her look with a pair of delicate pearl earrings. Pearls are often referred to as 'mourning jewellery', a tradition that dates to Queen Victoria's era.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate and Queen Camilla travelled in another car before the emotional moment took place.



Prince William's wife Kate Middleton looked elegant in a black dress, which she adorned with a brooch made of three imposing pearls and a stem which matched her earrings. It is believed the Queen wore the brooch during her visit to South Korea in 1999 ad Kate wore it in Belgium for the 100th anniversary of Passchendaele in 2017.

It matched the dropped earrings she wore for the occasion. The earrings belonged to Princess Diana and were a wedding gift to her from Collingwood Jewellers for her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981.



Prince of Wales gently touched his wife's back in a comforting gesture as they left Westminster Hall this afternoon

It was a deeply poignant occasion for the Queen's children and grandchildren. The historical event marked the first time the majority of the royal family have been seen together since the Queen's death.

Harry and William captured the hearts of the world again after twenty-five years as they appeared together, but this time, behind their grandmother's coffin when it left the Buckingham Palace for Westminster Hall.

