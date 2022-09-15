 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Zac Efron's new film premiers at Toronto International Film Festival

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

Zac Efrons new film premiers at Toronto International Film Festival

Zac Efron stars as Chickie, a staunch supporter of the Vietnam War who spent his time lazing at his parents' house and drinking at the local bar, in director Peter Farrelly's "The Greatest Beer Run Ever," a follow-up to the Oscar-winning "Green Book" (2018).

The featuring stars Billy Murray and Russell Crowe, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday with screaming fans lining the streets.

Talking to Reuters, Zac Efron said, "I couldn't believe that this really happened. I remember repeatedly flipping back to the front cover at every twist and turn that was happening in the script and just rereading 'this is a true story.' I was shocked and mesmerized by this journey."

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan defends Queen Elizabeth's funeral cost

Piers Morgan defends Queen Elizabeth's funeral cost

Kate Middleton looks pensive as she takes part in Queen's funeral procession

Kate Middleton looks pensive as she takes part in Queen's funeral procession
Margot Robbie in tears while leaving Cara Delevingne’s house sparks health concern

Margot Robbie in tears while leaving Cara Delevingne’s house sparks health concern
Royal fans show mercy to Prince Andrew during his walk behind Queen's coffin in London

Royal fans show mercy to Prince Andrew during his walk behind Queen's coffin in London
Queen Elizabeth II leaves Buckingham Palace for final time, lies in state at Westminster Hall

Queen Elizabeth II leaves Buckingham Palace for final time, lies in state at Westminster Hall
Prince Harry's wife Meghan pays special tribute to Queen

Prince Harry's wife Meghan pays special tribute to Queen
‘Blonde’ premiere: Ana de Armas looks stunning in gold-and-silver halter dress

‘Blonde’ premiere: Ana de Armas looks stunning in gold-and-silver halter dress
Elon Musk’s mum Maye Musk dishes on her relationship with her son

Elon Musk’s mum Maye Musk dishes on her relationship with her son
Kim Kardashian flaunts $33K diamond engagement ring in new pics

Kim Kardashian flaunts $33K diamond engagement ring in new pics
Selma Blair, Ron Carlson 'won't get back together’ despite dropping restraining orders

Selma Blair, Ron Carlson 'won't get back together’ despite dropping restraining orders
Kim Kardashian recalls her favourite moment from 'The Kardashians' first season

Kim Kardashian recalls her favourite moment from 'The Kardashians' first season
Prince Harry’s body language as he walks behind Queen’s coffin laid bare by expert

Prince Harry’s body language as he walks behind Queen’s coffin laid bare by expert

Latest

view all