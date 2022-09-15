Prince William to never get Kingship, Crown will go to 'unexpected man': Nostradamus

Prince William will never get a chance to be the King of Britain, predicted a French astrologer 447 years ago.



Author Mario Reading decodes Nostradamus' prophecy about an 'unexpected' man replacing the King Charles, only a few years after his coronation.



He begins: “The preamble is that Queen Elizabeth II will die, circa 2022, at the age of around ninety-six, five years short of her mother’s term of life."



“Prince Charles will be seventy-four years old in 2022, when he takes over the throne, but the resentments held against him by a certain proportion of the British population, following his divorce from Diana, Princess of Wales, still persist,” Reading claims.



Reading takes another look at Nostradamus’s line “a man will replace him who never expected to be king”.

“Does that mean that Prince William, who would have expected to succeed his father, is no longer in the picture?” Reading inquires.

With William not being able to take over the throne, it is predicted “that Prince Harry, by process of default, becomes king in his stead? That would make him King Henry IX, aged just 38.”