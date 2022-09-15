Kate Middleton tried to ‘freeze Meghan out’ with ‘icy stare’

Kate Middleton’s eye contact with Meghan Markle during their walkabout outside Windsor castle has become the talk of the town.

The internet has been buzzing with speculations around the newly-appointed Prince of Wales’ icy glare toward the Suits alum.

Body language expert Katia Loisal told Seven News that Kate tore down Meghan’s confidence with a split-second look.

“Quite unlike the confident Meghan we know, Meghan appeared ill at ease during this encounter, which is not surprising given the recent criticism that she has faced,” she said.

The expert added that the Princess of Wales appeared to be trying to 'freeze Meghan out' during the 'Fab Four's' brief time together.

Katie continued: “On numerous occasions, Meghan looked over at Kate, however, the gaze wasn't reciprocated.”

“Meghan's hand lifted hesitantly as if to wave, but stopped mid air, rather pausing to adjust her hair, her head and gaze lowered, before looking up and giving a quick wave, her arm coming back to rest in front of her body in a partial arm barrier,” Katie added.