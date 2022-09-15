 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton tried to ‘freeze Meghan out’ with ‘icy stare’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

Kate Middleton tried to ‘freeze Meghan out’ with ‘icy stare’
Kate Middleton tried to ‘freeze Meghan out’ with ‘icy stare’

Kate Middleton’s eye contact with Meghan Markle during their walkabout outside Windsor castle has become the talk of the town.

The internet has been buzzing with speculations around the newly-appointed Prince of Wales’ icy glare toward the Suits alum.

Body language expert Katia Loisal told Seven News that Kate tore down Meghan’s confidence with a split-second look.

“Quite unlike the confident Meghan we know, Meghan appeared ill at ease during this encounter, which is not surprising given the recent criticism that she has faced,” she said.

Kate Middleton tried to ‘freeze Meghan out’ with ‘icy stare’

The expert added that the Princess of Wales appeared to be trying to 'freeze Meghan out' during the 'Fab Four's' brief time together.

Katie continued: “On numerous occasions, Meghan looked over at Kate, however, the gaze wasn't reciprocated.”

“Meghan's hand lifted hesitantly as if to wave, but stopped mid air, rather pausing to adjust her hair, her head and gaze lowered, before looking up and giving a quick wave, her arm coming back to rest in front of her body in a partial arm barrier,” Katie added.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry to mark 38th birthday with Meghan Markle, Prince William in muted celebrations

Prince Harry to mark 38th birthday with Meghan Markle, Prince William in muted celebrations

Real reason behind Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz's feud revealed

Real reason behind Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz's feud revealed
Why Prince Harry and Prince Andrew didn’t salute Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin? Details inside

Why Prince Harry and Prince Andrew didn’t salute Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin? Details inside

King Charles’ handwriting hints monarch feels ‘the world is against him’

King Charles’ handwriting hints monarch feels ‘the world is against him’
King Charles III gets a day of contemplation away from Queen Consort Camilla

King Charles III gets a day of contemplation away from Queen Consort Camilla
Piers Morgan: 'I will stop criticising Meghan Markle when she stops attacking royals'

Piers Morgan: 'I will stop criticising Meghan Markle when she stops attacking royals'
Meghan Markle delayed Queen walkabout for ‘hair and makeup touchups’

Meghan Markle delayed Queen walkabout for ‘hair and makeup touchups’
‘Executives have had enough’ of Amber Heard: ‘Blacklisted!’

‘Executives have had enough’ of Amber Heard: ‘Blacklisted!’
Gigi Hadid name sees major surge on Google amid Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours

Gigi Hadid name sees major surge on Google amid Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours

Latest

view all