Thursday Sep 15 2022
Restraining order issued against Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

Restraining order issued against Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle got a two-year restraining order issued against him, reported TMZ.

As per details, the owner of Los Angeles tabloid media company Coleman-Rayner, Jeff Rayner was granted a civil harassment restraining order against Thomas.

Although Thomas was not present at the hearing, the court clarified that he has been issued the legal papers.

In his statement to the news outlet, Thomas said he wasn’t aware of the hearing in which the order was issued which will remain in effect through September 13, 2024.

This came to fatter Rayner accused Thomas of threatening him to harm him with “a gun” in a reaction to a tabloid photo.

The media mogul alleged that the threats caused him stress and anxiety.

Meanwhile, Thomas previously claimed that the tabloid’s photo, taken in 2018, destroyed his relationship with Meghan and Prince Harry. 

