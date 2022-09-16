Meghan Markle and Prince Harry really hate Camilla?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who appeared fighting back their tears while attending the late Queen's memorial service, are being asked to pay respect to the former monarch's "sincere wish".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in California since they stepped down as senior working members of the royal family in 2020, but the couple happened to be in the UK when Queen Elizabeth breathed her last on September 8.



Some royal fans an experts are raising questions whether the couple would respect the former monarch's 'sincere wish' she made in her life for Camilla to be known as Queen when Charles takes to the throne.



Harry appeared to have extended an olive branch to his father King Charles in his touching tribute to the late Queen, saying: "We now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

The Duke - who is now fifth in line to the throne - could not mention the Queen Consort.

There are rumours that Duke of Sussex will also likely reveal numerous information about Camilla that the royal family should be concerned about.