 
entertainment
Friday Sep 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry really hate Camilla?

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 16, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry really hate Camilla?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who appeared fighting back their tears while attending the late Queen's memorial service, are being asked to pay respect to the former monarch's "sincere wish".

The  Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in California since they stepped down as senior working members of the royal family in 2020, but the couple happened to be in the UK when Queen Elizabeth breathed her last on September 8.

Some royal fans an experts are raising questions whether the couple would respect the former monarch's 'sincere wish' she made in her life for Camilla to be known as Queen when Charles takes to the throne.

Harry appeared to have extended an olive branch to his father King Charles in his touching tribute to the late Queen, saying: "We now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

The Duke - who is now fifth in line to the throne - could not mention the Queen Consort.

There are rumours that Duke of Sussex will also likely reveal numerous information about Camilla that the royal family should be concerned about.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not invited' to major event hosted by King Charles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not invited' to major event hosted by King Charles
Blake Lively announces pregnancy with surprise red carpet appearance: See

Blake Lively announces pregnancy with surprise red carpet appearance: See
Prince Harry WILL wear his military uniform at special event for Queen

Prince Harry WILL wear his military uniform at special event for Queen
Meghan and Harry's public display of affection on Queen's memorial service sparks reactions

Meghan and Harry's public display of affection on Queen's memorial service sparks reactions
Prince Andrew could get big royal role

Prince Andrew could get big royal role
Saudi Arabia's King Salman speaks with King Charles III, offers condolences for Queen's death

Saudi Arabia's King Salman speaks with King Charles III, offers condolences for Queen's death
Queen Elizabeth to be buried next to her husband Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth to be buried next to her husband Prince Philip
Restraining order issued against Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle

Restraining order issued against Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle
Kim Kardashian focusing on career after Pete Davidson breakup: ‘Want to chill’

Kim Kardashian focusing on career after Pete Davidson breakup: ‘Want to chill’

King Charles’ annoyance over pen draws comparisons to 'patient' Queen Elizabeth

King Charles’ annoyance over pen draws comparisons to 'patient' Queen Elizabeth
Stranger Things star Maya Hawke reflects on how to deal with ‘nepotism thing’

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke reflects on how to deal with ‘nepotism thing’
Prince Harry ‘can’t change’ his bombshell memoir even after Queen’s death

Prince Harry ‘can’t change’ his bombshell memoir even after Queen’s death

Latest

view all