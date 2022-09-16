 
entertainment
Friday Sep 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Man convicted of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle to be sentenced

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 16, 2022

Man convicted of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle to be sentenced

A California man convicted of first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting of Grammy-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle, will face a judge on Thursday to learn if he will spend the rest of his life in prison, according to Reuters.

In July, a Los Angeles County jury convicted Eric Ronald Holder, 32, in the killing of Hussle outside a clothing store the rapper owned in south Los Angeles.

Holder shot Hussle at least 10 times following a chance meeting on a Sunday afternoon in March 2019 in the neighborhood where they both grew up. After a brief conversation, Holder left and returned about 10 minutes later and opened fire, killing Hussle and wounding two bystanders.

Public defender Aaron Jansen acknowledged that Holder killed Hussle but argued that the defendant should not be convicted of first-degree murder because the attack was not premeditated.

Jansen said Holder had acted in "the heat of passion" after Hussle told him there were rumors of him "snitching" to police, which he considered a serious offense. Holder did not testify during the trial.

Holder also was convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter for wounding two bystanders in the incident.

While known professionally as Hussle - stylized as Hu$$le - he was born Airmiess Joseph Asghedom, and was 33 when he died. He was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Hussle became known for his numerous mixtapes, including his "Bullets Ain't Got No Name" series.

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B pleads guilty to two charges in club brawl case

Cardi B pleads guilty to two charges in club brawl case
Royal family caves to public sentiment, allows Harry to wear military uniform

Royal family caves to public sentiment, allows Harry to wear military uniform

Kanye West mocks Queen Elizabeth?

Kanye West mocks Queen Elizabeth?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not invited' to major event hosted by King Charles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not invited' to major event hosted by King Charles
Blake Lively announces pregnancy with surprise red carpet appearance: See

Blake Lively announces pregnancy with surprise red carpet appearance: See
Prince Harry WILL wear his military uniform at special event for Queen

Prince Harry WILL wear his military uniform at special event for Queen
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry really hate Camilla?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry really hate Camilla?
Meghan and Harry's public display of affection on Queen's memorial service sparks reactions

Meghan and Harry's public display of affection on Queen's memorial service sparks reactions
Prince Andrew could get big royal role

Prince Andrew could get big royal role
Saudi Arabia's King Salman speaks with King Charles III, offers condolences for Queen's death

Saudi Arabia's King Salman speaks with King Charles III, offers condolences for Queen's death
Queen Elizabeth to be buried next to her husband Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth to be buried next to her husband Prince Philip
Restraining order issued against Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle

Restraining order issued against Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle

Latest

view all