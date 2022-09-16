King Charles 'love child' sees 'Queen face' in his children: 'Grieving'

King Charles alleged illegitimate son is grieving the loss of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking to 7NEWS, Dorante-Day shared how he is coping up amid with his children amid the testing times.



He told the broadcaster: "It's hard at the moment because every time I look at one of them [his children] I see her.



"So that kind of brings the grief on.

"A lot of my friends are also mourning that the Queen's passed, and they're quite sad. To see them brings it back. It's right in your face, it's not something you can ignore."

Despite some asking whether his hopes of staking his claim were now dashed by Charles ascending to the throne, he says he has not been deterred.

“There has been a discussion in there between a judge and myself and his barrister about the legal standing of Charles, and whether the monarch is protected by the law or is above the law,” he said.

“And the answer to that was no - they told me that we don’t see any reason why he is.

“And secondly, Camilla and her family are certainly not above the law. So that argument’s already been had and settled.